Dickenson County, Va. Sheriff’s Office investigating church burglary



DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators with the Dickenson County, Virginia Sheriff’s office say they are currently working a burglary at Lick Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

Deputies say glass was busted out of the front door and out of a box where an empty bottle of wine was used for church sacrament services was taken. The kitchen was also broken into.

If anyone has any information that could be helpful to authorities call the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-926-1650.

