Wandell Early Learning Center dedication honoring former East Side principal to be held May 5

(Courtesy of Elizabethton City Schools)

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – An early learning center will soon be dedicated at East Side Elementary School in honor of former principal Dr. Josh Wandell, who has led a very public fight against ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to a news release form Elizabethton City Schools, the Wandell Early Learning Center dedication will take place at the elementary school on May 5 at 10 a.m.

Family, friends and former students and staff of Wandell are invited to attend the dedication.

An indoor reception will follow the dedication ceremony.

On Thursday, Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour, along with board members Rita Booher and Susan Peters, visited Wandell to tell him the news about the upcoming dedication in his honor.

“This is a great honor,” Wandell said. “I am very humbled. Thank you for thinking of me. You have no idea how much I miss East Side.”

