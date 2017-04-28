Vols’ Cam Sutton selected in third round of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Tennessee All-SEC cornerback and All-America return specialist Cameron Sutton on Friday night with the No. 94 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Sutton, the first cornerback drafted out of Tennessee since Jonathan Wade in 2007, accounted for seven interceptions, 127 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in his four-year play-making career at Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound corner won a starting job in fall camp as a freshman in 2013 and didn’t let go, starting all of his 45 career games. He was a three-star prospect and the just the 49th best player in the state of Georgia when he signed with the Vols out of Jonesboro High School.

A foot injury cost Sutton six games as a senior last season, finishing 2016 with 23 tackles, four passes broken up and one interception. He recorded a career high in tackles (39) as a freshman in 2013 and a career high in interceptions (3) as a sophomore in 2014. Sutton broke up 30 passes over the course of his career.

While steady at corner, Sutton gave the Vols versatility with elite return skills on special teams. He averaged 21.7 yards on four career kick returns and accounted for three touchdowns and a 14.6-yard average while fielding 45 punts.

Sutton led all of college football in punt return average (18.7 yards) as a junior in 2015, taking two back for touchdowns.

