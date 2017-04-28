Vols’ Alvin Kamara drafted early in third round

PHILADELPHIA — It took a little under three hours Friday night in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but Alvin Kamara’s name was finally taken off the board in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints traded up to draft Kamara at 67th overall. Kamara had been projected by the majority of draft analysts as a second-round pick.

Kamara is the second Tennessee player that has been drafted, following defensive end Derek Barnett who was taken 14th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round on Thursday night.

The Vols last had a running back selected in the NFL Draft in 2010, when Montario Hardestywas picked in the second round, at No. 59 overall, by the Cleveland Browns.

Kamara managed to gain 2,227 total yards in a Tennessee career that lasted just two seasons.

After starting his career at Alabama and transferring to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Kamara signed with the Vols as the No. 4 overall junior college player in the country, according to 247Sports.

Kamara ran for 698 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 and added 34 catches out of the backfield for 291 yards and three more scores. Last season, Kamara ran for 596 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 392 yards and four scores.

While becoming known for his versatility at Tennessee, Kamara was third on the team in both receiving and rushing in 2016 and was second in both categories in 2015. He averaged 10.9 yards per punt return while fielding 24 kicks for the Vols, splitting time at the position with cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Kamara was the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country in 2014, according to the industry-generated 247Sports composite, when he signed with Alabama out of Norcross (Ga.) High School.

BY 247SPORTS