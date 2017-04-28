Unicoi Co. Sheriff urges community to lock up vehicles after series of break-ins

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office is warning people living in the Marbleton community to make sure their car doors are locked. The message comes after several cars were ransacked within the last couple of days.

James Morrissey has lived in the Marbleton community for the last three years and hasn’t heard of any problems until now.

“I’m blown away. It doesn’t happen here,” Morrissey said.

UCSO investigators are looking into several car break-ins that happened within the last two days, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Luckily, he said its appears as though no items were stolen from the vehicles that were broken into.

“The main thing that the public needs to know is that they need to lock these vehicles up. All these cars that were broken into are unlocked,” Hensley said.

The sheriff said it’s possible thieves go from car door to car door checking to see if they are in fact unlocked. Once they find a door that is unlocked they go inside of the car and take whatever is there.

“They can grab a purse that’s got credit cards, debit cards and personal information. This information needs to be kept under lock and key,” Hensley said.

For the time being the sheriff says there are no potential suspects, but evidence from the crime scene has been collected and will be sent for testing.

Meanwhile people in the community say they will make sure to be on alert.

“Be aware of your neighborhood, be aware of your surroundings, be aware of who is coming and going,” one neighbor said.

Sound advice that Morrissey intends to follow.

If you have any information that could be helpful to authorities you need to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.