Two school records fall as Bucs end day at WCU Invite

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (April 28, 2017) – In the final regular season meet of the outdoor season the East Tennessee State track and field program saw two school records fall at the Western Carolina Invitational in Cullowhee, N.C. on Friday afternoon.

Senior Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) broke the school record in the 400 meter hurdles after running a time of 57.96 to win the event. It was the third time this season that Seymour has broken the school record, tying the record twice earlier this year.

It was the second event victory of the day for Seymour who also won the 400m dash with a time of 54.71.

The second school record to fall on the track today came from sophomore Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) who took home the event victory in the 200m with an ETSU school record time of 23.94. Atkin’s time tied a school record set by Emani Harrison back in 2013.

ETSU had a season-high seven event victories with three coming on the women’s side and four coming on the men’s side. Overall, the ETSU men’s team finished third while the women’s teams finished fourth with a total of 81 points.

For the men’s team the blue and gold collected four event victories on the day with the first coming in the field with sophomore Benjamin Johnson (Nashville, Tenn.) winning the javelin throw. Johnson won the event with a throw of 58.34m. Johnson also finished fourth in the shot put with a mark of 14.92m.

ETSU dominated in the men’s 1500m as the Bucs had seven finishers in the top ten including the first three spots. Junior Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tenn.) won his second 1500m event of the outdoor season finishing with a time of 3:55.42. Right behind Roberts was junior Carl Oberfeitinger (Kingsport, Tenn.) with a time of 3:59.49, followed by junior Haydn Borghetti-Metz (Rogersville, Tenn.) in third with a mark of 4:03.32.

In the 3000m steeplechase, freshman Adam Bradtmueller (Sarasota, Fla.) secured ETSU’s seventh victory of the season with a time of 9:26.30. Concluding the day in the 5000m was freshman Nathan Longfellow (Cookeville, Tenn.) who earned a victory with a time of 15:21.40.

The Bucs will receive one weekend off to prepare for the Southern Conference Championships, May 11-12, in Birmingham, Ala., hosted by Samford University.

ETSU Notables

MEN:

• High Jump – Nathan Rivera finished fourth with a jump of 1.88m

• Long Jump – Patrick Taylor finished second with a mark of 7.22m

• 5000m – Louis Morris finished third in the event with a time of 15:54.19

WOMEN:

• 1500m – Katie Hirko placed second in the event with a time of 4:34.44 … Macy Carrier rounded out the top ten with a ninth placed finish and a time of 5:01.15.

• 100m – ETSU had two in the top ten as Kiana Davis finished second with a time of 11.92 while Starr Graham finished fifth with a time of 12.30.

• The 4x400m relay team of Katrina Seymour, Starr Graham, Kyra Atkins and Kiana Davis finished second with a time of 3:49.78.