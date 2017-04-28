Trial for second man accused in 2015 murder case set to start in August

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The second man charged in the 2015 murder of a Johnson City woman will go on trial this summer.

The co-defendant in the case — Aaron Garland — was found guilty of murder earlier this week.

Dallas Sarden faces charges of murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and theft in the death of Karen Parker, 59, in 2015.

Investigators pinpointed Sarden and Garland as suspects after they discovered the two men were using the deceased woman’s credit cards after her death.

Jury selection for Sarden’s trial was scheduled for August 7, with proceedings to start on August 8.

