Titans Pick Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan in the 2017 NFL draft

Literally no player has ever amassed more receiving yards than Corey Davis in the history of the NCAA. His 5,285 yards rank first in the NCAA record books. Davis put up 1,500 yards in 2016 alone, hauling in 19 touchdowns in the process (tied for first in the nation).

He wins with routes, flashes deep speed on tape and will physically out-will you for the football. He’s a willing and effective blocker, which I’m sure is a big part of why the Titans opted for Davis.

We’ve been all over him from the start, calling him the perfect fit for the Titans back in January.

This from SBNation’s own, Stephen White.