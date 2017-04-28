Titans Pick Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan in the 2017 NFL draft

Jon Robinson just pulled the trigger on everyone’s favorite prospect this year. Corey Davis is a Tennessee Titan. The 6-3, 209 pound receiver out of Western Michigan should be Marcus Mariota’s number one target for the next several seasons to come.
