Titans Pick Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan in the 2017 NFL draft

By Published:
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jon Robinson just pulled the trigger on everyone’s favorite prospect this year. Corey Davis is a Tennessee Titan. The 6-3, 209 pound receiver out of Western Michigan should be Marcus Mariota’s number one target for the next several seasons to come.

Literally no player has ever amassed more receiving yards than Corey Davis in the history of the NCAA. His 5,285 yards rank first in the NCAA record books. Davis put up 1,500 yards in 2016 alone, hauling in 19 touchdowns in the process (tied for first in the nation).

He wins with routes, flashes deep speed on tape and will physically out-will you for the football. He’s a willing and effective blocker, which I’m sure is a big part of why the Titans opted for Davis.

We’ve been all over him from the start, calling him the perfect fit for the Titans back in January.

This from SBNation’s own, Stephen White.

Gotta say, I don’t even think Laquon Treadwell last year gave as many guys the business after catching the football as I saw Davis dish out in five games. What I love about Davis is that he tries to be the hammer rather than the nail in just about every situation.

He’s absolutely nasty with the ball in his hands. You’ll see him throw stiff arms and try to throw defenders into the dirt. He brings a certain attitude to the offense. The anti-Justin Hunter if you will.

BY TERRY A. LAMBERT

