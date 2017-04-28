Tennessee Dept. of Health issues public health advisory on drug fentanyl

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – A public health advisory is in effect across the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health, the state’s Bureau of Investigation and its Department of Safety and Homeland Security say many people in our state are at risk of dying from the misuse of a prescription pain medication called fentanyl.

“This drug is so powerful that an amount the size a couple of grains of salt can take the life of an adult person,” TDH Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner said.

Overdose deaths due to fentanyl are on the rise across the state, and health officials say the drug is 50 times more powerful than morphine.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, fentanyl has found its way to the illegal drug market, and it can be deadly.

“It is a very effective pain medicine particularly in people that are acutely injured or have had surgery,” said Dr. Bracken Burns, Trauma Medical Director at Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Burns said fentanyl is legal but highly regulated, and making its way into the illegal drug world through a couple of outlets.

“One is theft of medical grade fentanyl but also industrious people have found ways to figure out what the chemical formula is and make synthetic preparations if you will,” Dr. Burns said.

“We’re seeing more of it across the state and also in Sullivan County,” said District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

Staubus said he reviews every autopsy involving a death in Sullivan County.

“I can tell you 8 to 9 out of 10 autopsies I get now are from drug related deaths,” said Staubus. “I have seen fentanyl as one of the drugs that are in the bodies of individuals that die from drug overdoses.”

That is why he and health officials like Dr. Burns and Dr. Dreyzehner want people to know just how powerful and potentially deadly the drug is.

“Deaths from fentanyl overdose in Tennessee more than doubled in 2015 and nationally they show no signs of slowing,” Dr. Dreyzehner said.

The Tennessee Department of Health told us deaths to which fentanyl was confirmed to have contributed rose from 69 in 2014 to 174 in 2015.

