Water contact advisory for North Fork Holston River in Hawkins, Sullivan counties due to sewage leak

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) issued a temporary water contact advisory Friday afternoon for the North Fork Holston River in Hawkins and Sullivan counties.

According to a news release, the advisory came after a crane in Weber City, Va. fell into the river on Monday, which reportedly caused damage to a sewer line.

TDEC officials said because of the damaged sewer line, around 30,000 gallons of untreated wastewater per day leaked into the river. The river is a few miles from the Tennessee border.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a temporary water contact advisory to encourage citizens to avoid any contact with the water until further notice,” Tisha Calabrese Benton, director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources, said. “We have been in close communication with authorities in Virginia, local and state officials in Tennessee, the local water system and private industry as we monitor the situation.”

The repair to the damage sewer line could take up to 30 days to complete and TDEC officials said they’ve begun sampling to see the extent of the contamination.

“Because the spill occurred in Virginia, TDEC will not have a direct role in the remediation or potential enforcement processes,” according to the release.

Previous story: Construction crane falls into Holston River in Weber City, VA

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.