Southwest Virginia spa supplier announces $1.5 million expansion, creating 30 new jobs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – State officials revealed Friday morning, a local company that is the leading single-source supplier of spa products will invest $1.5 million to expand its distribution operations in Washington County, VA.

Universal Companies says the expansion is needed to add more positions to meet growing demands.

Brenda Elliott, CEO of Universal Companies explains, “Universal is dedicated to investing in our local economy by bringing more career opportunities to our region. We have seen significant growth since our founding and see only more in our future. We employ the full spectrum of employees from entry-level to corporate executives. We are proud to partner with Washington County to advance our distribution operation.”

According to a release from Virginia, the state competed against Tennessee for the project, which includes 30 new jobs.

“The combination of Virginia’s central location on the East Coast, paired with our extensive transportation infrastructure, makes the Commonwealth an ideal hub for the distribution and global logistics industry,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Universal Companies has been an important corporate steward and employer in Southwest Virginia and Washington County for nearly 15 years, and we are proud that the company is once again investing in the Commonwealth and adding 30 well-paid jobs. As we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, it is critical to support this vital sector and the growth of our existing businesses.”

Universal Companies was founded in 1982. It says it provides spa solutions to more than 30,000 customers around the world.

It not only offers spa products and equipment but also advanced education in the spa and wellness industries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project for Virginia.

Governor McAuliffe approved a $90,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county.