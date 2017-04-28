Roan Mountain man faces kidnapping charge after reportedly evading deputy

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A 21-year-old Roan Mountain man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and evading arrest after a deputy tried to stop him on the road for speeding.

A Carter County deputy reports on Friday morning around 4:00 a.m. he observed a white Subaru traveling north at a high rate of speed on Highway 119E. When the deputy says he turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle turned left onto Heaton Hill Road and accelerated up the road.

The vehicle continued into the driveway of a home on the 200 block of Heaton Hill Road and continued off-road until reaching a garage.

The deputy says the driver then ran out of the vehicle and up a steep embankment. Deputies were able to locate the suspect using K-9 Spike. The suspect, according to a report was found hiding behind a tree in “dense forest”.

During the capture, a deputy reports the suspect did not show his hands or follow orders to lay flat on the ground. The deputy said he performed a “straight-arm bar roll” maneuver on the suspect while holding a flashlight and holding on to K-9 Spike. The deputy reports accidentally striking the suspect with the flashlight when the light from the flashlight was blocked during the maneuver.

The driver was identified as John Seth Holtsclaw of Roan Mountain.

The deputy reported that Holtsclaw had an injury and was bleeding from on his left eyebrow.

Deputies discovered that Holtsclaw recently pleaded guilty in Carter County Session Court on April 17, 2017 to a DUI offense. A judge revoked his license for one year. In addition, a records check on the car he was driving, a 1987 Subaru, revealed it was not registered, had no insurance and the wrong tag on it.

A passenger who was in the car with Holtsclaw said that she asked him to pull over and “I wanted out.”.

Another passenger in the car was determined to be a 17-year-old boy from North Carolina. The teenager ran out of the car before deputies could talk to him.

Holtsclaw has been charged with felony evading by motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license for DUI, kidnapping, felony reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Holtsclaw was also cited unregistered vehicle, wrong registration displayed, violation of financial responsibility and for speeding, 57 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per hour zone.