New trees planted in Persimmon Ridge Park for Arbor Day

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL-TV) – The Town of Jonesborough celebrated Arbor Day with the planting of four new American chestnut trees at Persimmon Ridge Park. During the ceremony, the town was recognized as a Tree City USA city for the 13th year by the Arbor Day Foundation.

“The Town of Jonesborough has been a Tree City for 13 years and that’s something that we are very proud of. 20:59 We plant a lot of trees, we’re planting some trees this afternoon in honor of and in celebration of Arbor Day,”, Town Administrator Bob Browning said, “We’re actually planting some restoration chestnuts, we are very proud to be part of that restoration program.”

The 135 acre park includes walking trails, picnic areas, ball fields, Wetlands Water Park and is the home to many different types of trees.

Browning added, “We do have so many great specimen trees in this park and adding some chestnuts would just be icing on the cake for us I think.”

People could also take home trees of their own to plant as part of the event to help celebrate Arbor Day.

“We always try to work with the state department of agriculture on their tree giveaway program so we have some pecans and white oaks and elderberry trees that we are giving away to anybody who wants to take them, as long as they last.”, Browning added.

Jonesborough has been participating in tree planting all around the city for many year, and their efforts are beginning to pay off.

“If you were in Jimmy Neal Smith Park in downtown and had a chance to stroll thru that and looked at what that area looked like about 12 years ago, maybe a little bit longer than that,”, Browning said, “It’s amazing what a good plan and selecting the right trees, putting them in the right spot, it just creates wonderful passive areas and leisure areas, which is enhancing the quality of life in Jonesborough. Which is what it is all about. They’re an asset as far as cooling, there is a million reasons why we should be planting trees.”

