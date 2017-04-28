Milligan College softball falls to No. 16 Reinhardt in AAC tourney

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (April 28, 2017) – Despite an early lead and a late attempt at a rally, the Milligan College softball team suffered its first loss of the double-elimination Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament, 3-2, to No. 16 Reinhardt University Friday night at Brickyard Park.

Milligan is now moved to the losers bracket where the Buffs will face the winner of Union and Tennessee Wesleyan at 12 p.m. After that, the Buffs will need to win twice against Reinhardt, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Things looked good for the Buffs early as Jenna Gilbert tripled to right field on the fifth pitch of the game, scoring Kimberly Robinson to make it 1-0. Gilbert scampered home to double the lead on the very next pitch when Erica Roller reached base on a Reinhardt error.

It made it 2-0, but that would be all the scoring for the Buffs the rest of the game, and the Eagles would add a run in each of the first three innings to trim the lead, even it out, and eventually go out front. Reinhardt scored its first two runs with two out in the first and second innings, the first run coming after the Buffs had two out and the bases clear.

Reinhardt eventually took the lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded, one-out single to right field from Angela Roberts. Kassi Butcher, who was in to pitch for starting pitcher Robinson at that point, was able to limit the damage, but the one run proved to be the difference.

Milligan started to put together a rally in the top of the seventh but ultimately came up short. Ashley Arnold reached base to lead the inning off on a hit-by-pitch, then freshman of the year Kirstan Beaver reached base on an error to get runners to first and second with one out. Two batters later, Robinson drew a two-out walk to load the bases but the game ended on a fly ball from Gilbert.

Inside the circle, Robinson went the first 2 1/3 innings allowing only four hits but three earned runs. Previously, Robinson had pitched two gems in this tournament, posting a two-hit shutout in the opening round before holding Union to two hits over 4 1/3 innings in today’s early game against Union.

Butcher closed out the final 3 2/3 with only two hits and no runs Friday night.

At the plate, Milligan was held to only three hits. Robinson and Gilbert accounted for two of them in the first inning, and Roller had the other in the third inning on a base hit bunt. After Roller’s bunt, Reinhardt starter Maci Mills settled in to retire nine of the next 10 before hitting Arnold to lead off the seventh.

Saturday’s schedule will be filled with Milligan games, and the Buffs will need to win three. First up, Milligan will face either Union or Tennessee Wesleyan before turning around to face Reinhardt twice. All three games will be elimination games for the Buffs. First pitch of Milligan’s first game is scheduled for 12 p.m. back at Brickyard