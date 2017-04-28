Man charged after allegedly making lewd gestures, stalking teen girl at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a 44-year-old man after he reportedly made lewd gestures in front of two teenage girls in a high school parking lot and then returned days later to stalk one of the girls.

According to a KPD news release, on Wednesday around 6:45 a.m., an 18-year-old female student arrived at Dobyns-Bennett High School and noticed a blue Jeep occupied by a man in the parking lot.

The student stayed inside her car working on homework until her friend — a 17-year-old female student — got into the car with her.

A few minutes later, the Jeep moved a couple of spaces away from the girls and they said they saw him making the lewd movements inside the vehicle. The girls told police the man continued making the gestures even after he realized they noticed him.

According to the release, the man eventually drove off. The girls tried to get a license plate number on the Jeep and then reported the incident to the D-B’s school resource officer, who investigated the incident.

The license plate number was reportedly one digit off and the vehicle and the suspect were not immediately identified.

On Friday, the same 18-year-old female arrived at school and saw the same Jeep with the same man inside. The Jeep was parked in her usual parking spot.

The teen then drove behind the Jeep, noted the license plate number and then the Jeep started following her car in the parking lot.

According to the release, the 18-year-old called 911 and drove to the front of the school, and the man stopped following her.

When police arrived on-scene, the teen was upset but she was able to give officers the tag number, which was registered to a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Steven R. Blakley of Kingsport.

The teen looked at a prior jail booking photo of Blakley and identified him as the suspect.

Blakley was later located at an apartment complex on Stonegate Road where he was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct.

Blakley was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.

According to the release, a similar incident involving a suspect and vehicle closely matching the same description was reported back in March. The victim who reported the incident was a 16-year-old female.

Police said that case remains under investigation by KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

