Kimberly Williams-Paisley to host Alzheimer’s Association benefit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. One-hundred-ten thousand people 65 and over are living with the disease here in Tennessee.

On Sunday, June 4 there will be a Disco Party to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Blair Garner from NASH FM are hosting the party that’s putting a twist on raising awareness about the fight to end the disease.

Williams-Paisley spoke to News 2 about her experience with Alzheimer’s. She lost her mother to the disease in November 2016. She says her mother was very supportive, and if she hadn’t encouraged her to audition for “Father of the Bride,” her life may be very different.

“My mom was an adventurer and she was someone that really encouraged all of us to go be uncomfortable and take risks, go for it, and it was her voice in my head telling me to just go try that audition, and I probably wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t have her voice in my head,” said Williams-Paisley.

But that woman, once full of determination and reassurance, started changing on Kimberly’s wedding day.

“She was inconsolable on the day of the ceremony because she wasn’t in the ceremony, so there were some behavioral issues that were coming. At the time I thought she was just upset I was the first born getting married, and it was a lot of change,” said Williams-Paisley.

Linda Williams was officially diagnosed with a rare type of dementia called “Primary Progressive Aphasia,” in 2006

Williams-Paisley said, “We were told that it was PPA and in 5 to 7 years she would need full time care, and that there was no treatment or cure, so it was a blow.”

She told News 2 that the symptoms started suddenly. Williams told her family she was having trouble doing things that used to come naturally to her, like signing her name on her checks, and reading. Eventually she couldn’t even talk.

Now Williams-Paisley is a supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and says she wishes her family had reached out for help sooner than they did.

“We didn’t get help because my mom’s initial reaction was she was embarrassed and there’s a stigma that surrounds this disease unfortunately and so she didn’t want us to tell anybody,” Williams-Paisley told News 2.

Now the family knows there is a plethora of support and resources for people battling different forms of dementia.

Williams-Paisley lost her mother 10 years after her diagnosis. She says if you have a loved one going through something like this, write down their wishes, ask for help, and spend as much time together as you can.

“As she was getting sick, she actually had this great unbridled joy that came out full force and she was less aware of social norms, so she was so much fun with a toddler. She would sit on the floor and they would cackle and laugh and they had a ball together. When people come up to me and they say how do you prepare kids for something like that; well, Huck taught me how to handle it,” said Williams-Paisley.

She says it took time to come to terms with the fact that she would never have that conversation of closure with her mom, but up until the end, they still found ways to share love.

“Through a song, or through a laugh, or how her face would light up when I’d come in the room, and then I’d leave and come back in and her face would light up all over again.”

Kimberly says her mother gave her a new appreciation for living in the moment.

For more information on the Disco Party to to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.