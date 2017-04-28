JCPB officials warn customers of phone scammers claiming to be bill collectors

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Power Board officials are wanting customers to be aware of a phone scam where people are posing as bill collectors.

According to the release, two local businesses reported that they received threatening phone calls from the scammers saying their service would be terminated if payment was not made at the time of the call.

They reportedly try to get customers to give them credit card or payment information over the phone.

Power board officials said the scammers also use technology to hide their true call location.

According to the release, power board officials said customers who receive these calls should ask for the individual’s name, department and phone number, and then call JCPB customer service at 952-5272.

Customers can also check their account status 24 hours a day by calling 952-5272, and selecting option 2. They can also visit the SmartHub web and mobile app on http://www.JCPB.com.

