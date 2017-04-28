Hampton’s McClain signs with the Cumberlands football program

Published:

HAMPTON —  This years TV-11 high school football player of the year will take his talents to the next level.
Hampton running back Adam McClain with family and friends looking on signed a national letter of intent with the University of the Cumberlands.
Last season McClain re-wrote the Bulldogs record book for single game and season rushing records and now he hopes to do the same for the Patriots.

“It’s a really great place there they have a really great campus and they have a great football team, a great system down there and I think I’ll fit in really well down there.”

