Greeneville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in meth distribution conspiracy

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Greeneville man will spend 20 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in east Tennessee.

A federal judge sentenced Jeffery Brian Wills — also known as “Fro” — to 240 months in federal prison yesterday as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Wills admitted to selling methamphetamine to a person working as an informant for law enforcement.

Police is Morristown discovered methamphetamine, assorted narcotic pills and around $4,000 in a hotel room where Wills and Christopher Williams of Hamblen County, Tenn. were staying.

A bag with a portion of the methamphetamine and Wills’ keys had the lettering “CHM” on it, which reportedly stands for Chicken Head Mafia.

According to the release, Wills and co-defendants Rick Munsey, 48, of Del Rio, Tenn., and Joel Hosea Beasley, 37, of Mooresburg, Tenn., were part of the “CHM” crew.

Christopher Williams, 47, was also charged in the case.

