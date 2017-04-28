Former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell says he wouldn’t take gifts again

The Associated Press Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell says that if he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t accept $177,000 worth of gifts and loans from a businessman.

McDonnell made the comments about the events that led to his conviction for corruption, which was later overturned by the Supreme Court, in an interview with “60 Minutes.” The interview will be broadcast Sunday. CBS News released excerpts on Friday.

McDonnell says in the interview that he “appreciated” the generosity of businessman Jonnie Williams. The gifts he accepted included vacations, golf equipment and a Rolex watch. He says, “If I do it over again, I was governor, I wouldn’t take any gifts. I didn’t need them.”

The Supreme Court reversed the convictions of McDonnell and his wife but called their actions “tawdry.”

