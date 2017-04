This Saturday,the sounds of old time music will fill the hills and hollers surrounding the small community of Flag Pond. It’s the kickoff to the First Annual Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention. The mountains of music takes place on the grounds of the old Flag Pond School. Here to get us ready is Tim Pharis from Rocky Fork State Park and Jay Andrade with ETSU’s Appalachian Bluegrass Studies. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement