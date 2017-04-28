ETSU Finance Committee discusses faculty raises, student fee increases

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The finance committee of the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon to discuss some items concerning the budget for the upcoming school year.

While no votes were cast Friday, the committee reviewed recommendations concerning faculty raises and student tuition and fees.

In hopes to follow Governor Bill Haslam’s recommended 3 percent faculty salary pool, the committee discussed how to fund their portion of faculty raises.

They are also considering a 3.97 percent raise on maintenance and mandatory student fees based on offsetting inflation and supporting rising faculty salaries.

According to BJ King, senior associate vice president for Finance & Administration for ETSU, this would be one of the lowest increases in tuition for the university in the last 25 years.

The committee will meet again soon to hear from committee members and vote on their final recommendations.

