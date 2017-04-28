Don’t be an accidental drug dealer; Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 29

(WJHL) – Across the nation, those who have unused prescription drugs they no longer need can safely dispose of them this weekend at various drop-off spots.

It’s all part of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s 13th Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. According to the DEA, more than 250 million prescriptions are written for opioids each year — enough to give an American adult his or her own bottle of pills. The DEA says may people who abuse prescription opioids get them from a friend or a relative.

The DEA says there will be no charge and no questions when people drop off their potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted medications or patches to be disposed at various locations in our region.

The DEA’s website can help you find a location near you for this Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take-Back event: https://www.dea.gov/index.shtml.

The event will last from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to the DEA, Tennesseans dropped off 20,2271 pounds of unwanted and expired pills in October.

If you want to find a nearby collection site just call 800-882-9529.

If you are unable to attend this weekend’s event, there are more than 220 permanent drop-off bins across Tennessee. To find where you can dispose of unwanted medications check out: http://tn.gov/environment/article/sp-unwanted-pharmaceuticals.

Also, check out the American Medical Association’s guidelines on safe storage and disposal of opioids:

https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/safe-storage-and-disposal-opioids