Coach Torbush releases summer camp information

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 28, 2017) – ETSU football head coach Carl Torbush and his staff released information on the Buccaneers’ summer camps on Friday. The Bucs will hold the Carl Torbush Friday Night Lights Football Camp on June 9 as well as the Carl Torbush Elite Football Camp on June 10.

Below is information on each camp…

CARL TORBUSH FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS FOOTBALL CAMP

WHEN: June 9

WHERE: MSHA Athletic Center (Mini Dome)

COST: $40

TIME: Registration starts at 5 p.m.; concludes at 9 p.m.

ONLINE REGISTRATION LINK

ABOUT THE CARL TORBUSH FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS FOOTBALL CAMP

The Carl Torbush Friday Night Lights Football Camp is an instructional camp open to any and all entrants who are eligible for high school competition during the 2017-2018 school year … The camp will include instruction in combine testing drills (vertical jump, 40-yard dash), individual instruction, position work, and 1v1 situations … Camp registration begins at 5 p.m., while the camp concludes at approximately 9:00pm … Each participant must complete a waiver form (parent/guardian signature is required for participants under 18 years of age on the date of the camp) … Camp participants should provide their own helmet, workout gear, cleats, and turf shoes (without cleats) … Quarterbacks are encouraged to bring their own football … The purpose of these camps is to provide specialized instruction designed to improve overall skills and general knowledge in football.

———-

CARL TORBUSH ELITE JUNIOR/SENIOR FOOTBALL CAMP

WHEN: June 10

WHERE: MSHA Athletic Center (Mini Dome)

COST: $40

TIME: Registration starts at 9 a.m.; concludes at 1 p.m.

ONLINE REGISTRATION LINK

ABOUT THE CARL TORBUSH ELITE FOOTBALL CAMP

The Carl Torbush Elite Football Camp is an instructional camp open to any and all entrants who are eligible for high school competition during the 2017-2018 school year… The camp will include instruction in combine testing drills (vertical jump, 40-yard dash), individual instruction, position work, and 1v1 situations … Camp registration will begin at 8 a.m., and concludes at approximately noon … Each participant must complete a waiver form (parent/guardian signature is required for participants under 18 years of age on the date of the camp) … Camp participants should provide their own helmets, workout gear, cleats, and turf shoes (without cleats) … Quarterbacks are encouraged to bring their own football … The purpose of these camps is to provide specialized instruction designed to improve overall skills and general knowledge in football.

For additional information on these camps, please contact ETSU Director of Football Operations Andrew Sims at (423) 439-8228 or via e-mail at football@etsu.edu.