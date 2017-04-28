Brad Paisley wanted fans to listen, so he shot a movie

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press Published:
Brad Paisley
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Brad Paisley performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Paisley's newest album, "Love and War," was released this month. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brad Paisley will do anything to get fans to listen to an entire album front to back, even shooting an hour-long visual album featuring Mick Jagger, Timbaland, John Fogerty and an unfinished Johnny Cash song.

The Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and guitarist shot sequences for each one of the 15 songs on his new record, “Love and War,” to make what he’s calling the first visual album in country music. The video is available for streaming on Apple Music on Friday.

Paisley said he used the album as a script for the video with chapters as transitions. It also includes cameos from his actress-wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, for a “Stranger Things”-inspired sequence, as well as David Hasselhoff and KITT the car from “Knight Rider.”

