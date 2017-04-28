1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at east Tennessee Walmart

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

CLINTON, TN (WATE) – One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store in east Tennessee.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. at Walmart, 150 Tanner Lane, in Clinton. Clinton police Chief Rick Scarborough says the victim has died and they have the suspect in custody. Names have not yet been released.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department both have officers at the scene. WATE is also at the scene and is working to learn more information.

We’ll post more details as they become available.