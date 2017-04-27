Wise Co. Animal Control confirms first case of rabies in 2017

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County Animal Control said they have their first confirmed case of rabies this year.

Officials said a raccoon was found in the Baum Hollow area of the county and tested positive for rabies.

They said there was a domestic animal that was exposed to the raccoon and now the Wise County Health Department is urging anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon or any other suspicious animal to call them immediately.

Health Department officials said the disease is deadly and it is extremely important to catch it in its early stages.

People are used to avoid contact with wild of stray animals, and if you see any to report them to your local animal control agency immediately.

