Virginia sisters, ages 16 and 14, killed after car veers off road and into river

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — A pair of inseparable teenage sisters were killed on their way to school Wednesday after their vehicle ran off the road and plunged into a body of water in Cumberland County.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Virginia State Police say a 2002 Mercedez Benz S-500 was traveling along Bonbrook Road when it ran off the road and into the Willis River. Officials say the river is swollen due to recent heavy rains and that the vehicle was quickly swept under the water.

A Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team responded and located the submerged vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of 16-year-old Michaela Woodson and 14-year-old Tyauna Woodson.

Michaela Woodson, 16,(left) and Tyauna Woodson, 14, (right)

The Willis River was unusually high after recent rain. On Thursday, the crash site had been turned into a memorial for the two sisters.

Follow Tracey Smith @Tracey8News Yesterday’s crash site has turned in to a memorial for the 2 sisters killed. Flowers & messages written on the bridge for Michaela & Tyauna



33 likes

Friends tell 8News the sisters were known for their bubbly personalities, always there to make you smile.

They said even though the two fought, like sisters sometimes do, the two were inseparable.

“They were best friends they went everywhere together,” said friend Jordan Finch. “I mean where you saw Chunky (Tyauna’s childhood nickname) you saw Michaela.”

Friends said they noticed the void at Cumberland High School instantly. Michaela was a sophomore, Tyauna was a freshman.

“Everybody was worried, as a community we were all stressing it,” Finch said. “We were all in the office as a gathering as a group like family.”

Both played on the J.V. Softball team and Michaela was a cheerleader.

“From softball practice, to home, to everywhere, they were together,” Finch said.

Friends said going school on Thursday will be tough.

“It’s going to be hard,” Finch said. “School’s never going to be the same without them. Nothing is going to be the same without them.”

Now, they are all learning to adapt to a world without their best friends.

“I was on my phone earlier just waiting for a text message from her, waiting for her to walk to class with me, waiting for her to ask if I’m coming over this afternoon,” Finch said. “It’s going to be hard.”

The school system said they will have counselors on hand to help students.

The family has not released any information about a vigil or funerals.