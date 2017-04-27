Threat in restroom prompts modified lockdown at Greeneville High School

Published:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A threat in a school restroom on Wednesday triggered a modified lockdown at Greenville High School today.

Director of schools, Dr. Jeff Moorehouse told News Channel 11, they received information of the threat around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately contacted the Greeneville Police Department.

This morning, students had to pass through metal detectors and had their bags searched while entering the school.

Moorehouse told News Channel no weapons or contraband were found during the search.

The school is keeping increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

School administrators did not comment on the specifics of the threat since it is “part of a police investigation and they were not at liberty to give those details.”

Greeneville City School System and the Greeneville Police Department are holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at the Greene City School office.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

