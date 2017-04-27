State officials issue public health advisory on dangers of Fentanyl

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public health advisory Thursday about the drug Fentanyl.

According to a joint news release, Fentanyl is a powerful drug that is used to treat extreme pain. However, state officials said overdose deaths associated with the drug are increasing throughout the state and law enforcement officials have also found the drug in counterfeit versions in commonly misused pain relief pills.

TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in 2015 over 1,400 people lost their lives due to drug overdoses in the state. Dreyzehner said the counterfeit drugs “present a terrible risk and an overdose can occur the very first time a person tries an illicit drug.”

“This used to be a relatively rare tragedy,” he said. “Now, with counterfeit drugs potentially made with more deadly and concentrated ingredients, the risk is dire.”

TBI Director Mark Gwyn said agents are increasingly encountering the drug in a number of cases.

“Our crime labs across the state routinely analyze pills that look like one thing, but actually contain another,” Gwyn said. “In a growing number of those cases, the pills contain fentanyl, which brings with it the potential for dangerous or deadly consequences.”

The public health advisory was issued to alert people to the dangers — including death — of using fentanyl.

Those struggling with a substance use disorder, call Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/opioids/fentanyl.html.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.