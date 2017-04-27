Shania Twain releasing 1st album in 15 years

(CNN) – Country singer Shania Twain is set to release her first album in 15 years, after a long and busy break from recording.

The 51-year old announced her upcoming album this week on NBC’s “The Voice”, where she helped critique the singers.

Twain’s album is still untitled but will include the single, “Life’s About to Get Good.” Her most recent album ‘Up’ debuted in 2002.

The LA Times Reports her marriage to longtime producing partner Robert John “Mutt” Lange ended in 2010 following accusations of infidelity.

She developed a vocal disorder known as Dysphonia, which she believes was triggered by the onset of Lyme disease.

With practice and physical therapy, Twain found her voice again and took on a Las Vegas residency from 2012-2014.

She followed with a nationwide tour and her new spot on “The Voice”.

The album is set to launch in September with the single “Life’s About to Get Good” coming out in June.