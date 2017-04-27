Red light cameras to be installed in Mount Carmel within 60 days

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – It’s been nearly a month since speed cameras have been deactivated in Mount Carmel. But within the next 60 days, red light cameras will be installed.

Mt. Carmel Mayor Chris Jones said speed is still one of the town’s top concerns, especially after deactivating two speed cameras on Highway 11W last month.

“When we first announced that the speed cameras were going to be removed, within the next two months the citations tripled,” Jones said.

Not far down the road from where the speed cameras were is a red light.

Mayor Jones says since the cameras have been deactivated, people are increasing their speeds in that area and running the red light at the intersection of Hammond Avenue.

“The study in the 12 hour period was around 20 vehicles in a 12 hour period were running the red lights. And that could’ve been 20 accidents,” he explained.

This week, the Mt. Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved putting in red light cameras in hopes of reducing crashes.

“We’ve had several serious accidents here at the intersection and because of that and because of the speed involved in them, we are looking at another way to implement them. Because we can’t keep a police officer out there 24 hours a day,” Jones said.

Jessica McGrady lives in Church Hill. She does not agree with the decision.

“I think it’ll cause more wrecks,” she said, “because you have to stop or you’ll get a ticket so sometimes you have to slam on the brakes and skid and everything. So I do think it’s more dangerous.”

Mayor Jones says the cameras will be in place and working within the next couple of months.

“We are finalizing the contract and once the contract is signed, approved and all the checks and everything’s done it’ll be about 60 days before the system goes into effect and starts working,” he said.

Tickets from the red light cameras will cost $50.

