JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Publix Super Markets store will soon locate in Johnson City.

According to a news release from Publix Super Markets, the grocery store chain has signed a lease and will soon be located on the northwest corner at Market Street and State of Franklin Road.

The store will reportedly employ around 140 associates and will be around 45,000 sq-ft.

A projected opening date for the Johnson City Publix store has not yet been set.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.