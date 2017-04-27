Otto the bear cub stealing hearts at Appalachian Bear Rescue

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Otto Bear (Photo: Appalachian Bear Rescue)

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear cub is stealing hearts and creating a little mischief at the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR).

Otto Bear (Photo: Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Otto Bear arrived at ABR on April 11, weighing 4.1 pounds. The organization says the bear cub has gained weight and is full of energy. Soon, he will be moved out of the nursery.

He is fascinated with his food bowl. It can be flipped over, eaten from and even walked in! Curators have attached the bowl to the side of the pen, because Otto tends to put more food on the floor than in his mouth…similar to human babies. However, he doesn’t mind eating food from the floor!

His lips allow him to pick up individual berries, but they also allow him to master the “duck-face” when posing for pictures!

ABR treats orphaned and injured black bear cubs in order for them to return to the wild. It’s rescue facility is closed to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s