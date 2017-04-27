More than 400 athletes competing in Special Olympics Thursday and Friday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thursday and Friday hundreds of people will gather in Johnson City for the Area 3 Special Olympics track and field events.

At 9 a.m.,the torch run went through downtown Johnson City. Athletes and their families, police, EMS, and fire fighters ran from Johnson City Police headquarters carrying the lit torch down State of Franklin Road to the East Tennessee State University Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center.

The event brings together athletes from Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington Counties to participate in a variety of events including wheelchair races, standing long jump, softball throws and several dash events.

“It’s every exciting, it’s heart-warming, there are times that you want to cry because they are so excited about receiving their medal. Whether it be a gold bronze or just a participant medal, it’s just the opportunity for them to grow,” Kim Britt, co-director for Area 3 Special Olympics said.

Thursday will be for athletes 21 and under and Friday will be 22 and older.

The whole event is run by about 300 volunteers.

“We could not support this event without all those folks volunteering, and it comes from the heart from everyone that volunteers and you can see it when they’re out there with the athletes,” Britt said.

Organizers say the goal of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

