Milligan College’s Hannah Segrave recognized by TN State Senate

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (April 27, 2017) – Milligan College’s Hannah Segrave received a special proclamation by the Tennessee State Senate for her athletic accomplishments Thursday morning at Milligan’s annual awards convocation. Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer presented her with the award in front of the faculty, staff and students, which gave Segrave a standing ovation for all she has done in her four years as a Milligan Buff.

For her unprecedented performances, Milligan will take the unprecedented step of waiving its five-year post-graduation requirement for consideration into the Milligan Athletics Hall of Fame. Milligan will induct Segrave into its Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall of 2017.

“Hannah’s commitment to excellence in sport is unique and world class,” said Mark Fox, Milligan vice president for athletics & student development. “The level of discipline in training, diet and rest requires a level of commitment that is unique in our world today.”

Segrave is a three-time NAIA National Champion at 800 Meters (Indoor 2016, Outdoor 2016, Indoor 2017) as well as the recipient of the 2016 Outdoor National Championship Most Outstanding Performer award. She is also a three-time NAIA National Championships runner-up (Cross-Country in 2016; Indoor 800 in 2015; Outdoor 800 in 2015).

Segrave is a seven-time NAIA All-American (Cross-Country in 2015, 2016; Indoor 800 in 2017; Indoor 800 in 2016; Indoor 800 in 2015; Outdoor 800 in 2016; Outdoor 800 in 2015); 16-time NAIA national qualifier; and three-time NAIA National Runner of the Week (Oct. 28, 2015; Jan. 31, 2016; Feb. 15, 2017).

Segrave has been recognized by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association several times as she received USTFCCCA-NAIA National Athlete of the Year in 2017 and USTFCCCA South Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year in 2016 & 2017.

In the Appalachian Athletic Conference, Segrave is a two-time Cross-Country Runner of the Year (2015, 2016), three-time AAC Cross-Country All-Conference selection (2014, 2015, 2016), and was an AAC Cross-Country All-Freshman in 2013. Segrave has earned similar success in track & field in the AAC, being named AAC Track & Field Most Outstanding Athlete in 2015 and 2016, and earned a spot on the AAC Track & Field All-Conference team in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Segrave holds nine Milligan records, two Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships records, and this season ranks No. 1 in the NAIA in four events and No. 2 in the NAIA in three events.

Segrave also is an Olympic Trials Qualifier, earning qualification in the summer of 2016 with her native Britain.

“Across the country this young lady has represented our program, our institution and the great State of Tennessee at the highest level and she deserves every honor she has received,” Head Coach Chris Layne said. “It goes without saying that I’m incredibly proud of Hannah and her accomplishments.”

This year Segrave has led the Milligan cross-country team to a ranking within the NAIA top 10 nationally, and the track & field program to a current ranking of No. 21. The Buffs have only a few events left on the regular season schedule before heading to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships May 25-27. Segrave will look to add to her success in the coming weeks.