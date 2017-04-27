Memphis-area cornerback commits to Vols

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Reed became the ninth prospect (and sixth 2018 prospect) in the past 15 days to commit to Tennessee. A pair of 2019 prospects and Louisville graduate transfer cornerbackwere the other three.

Reed, who has great length for the cornerback position and is the Vols’ first corner commit in the 2018 class, visited Tennessee unofficially last weekend for the annual Orange & White Game in Neyland Stadium.

The Memphis-area standout told GoVols247’s Ryan Callahan earlier this week that Tennessee running backs coach Robert Gillespie informed him early in last weekend’s visit that he was “going to get me.”

“Coach Gillespie said he’s going to get me,” Reed said. “He said he’s going to make it his priority to get me. We just laughed about it.”

Reed said Tennessee’s staff, players and fans impressed him last weekend, and that he couldn’t believe so many people came to watch a spring game despite a nasty weather forecast and a storm that ultimately shortened the scrimmage.

“Their fans are a little bit wild,” he said. “They stay out there regardless of the weather. I’ll give them their props because, if it starts raining, I’m going and watching it on TV or something unless I’m playing. Getting outside while it’s raining, those are true fans.”