Man accused in 2015 murder case found guilty of murder, robbery

Aaron Garland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A jury found a man facing murder and robbery charges in the 2015 death of a Johnson City woman guilty Thursday in Washington County Criminal Court.

According to the clerk’s office, Aaron Garland, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery.

Garland is one of two men charged in the death of Karen Parker.

Police found Parker inside her Nathaniel Drive home with no signs of trauma and did not start investigating it as a crime until they discovered someone was using her bank cards after she died.

Dallas Sarden

Investigators tracked those purchases to Garland and Dallas Sarden, and charged them with murder and robbery.

Garland was set to be sentenced on August 11.

Sarden is scheduled to be in court Friday at 9 a.m. He faces charges of murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and theft.

