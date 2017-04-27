King falls to top seed Oregon in NCATA quarters

AZUSA, Calif. – Competing at the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) National Championships for the second time, the King University acrobatics and tumbling team squared off against top seeded University of Oregon. The eight seeded Tornado fell to the Ducks 278.800-257.260.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: No. 1 Oregon 278.800, No. 8 King 257.260

LOCATION: Felix Event Center; Azusa, Calif.

RECORDS: King 2-5; Oregon 7-1

HOW IT HAPPENED

-The Tornado go off to a slow start, posting a compulsory score of 34.95 while Oregon scored 38.35 to take the lead.

-In the acro event, Oregon extended their lead with a score of 29.20 while the Tornado posted a score of 28.55.

-Going into halftime, Oregon extended their lead to 96.80-92.40 as the scored 29.25 points in the pyramid event as King scored 28.90 points.

-In the toss event, King scored 25.70 to Oregon’s 28.90 as the Ducks continued to extend their lead.

-The Ducks again outscored King 56.050-49.950 in the tumbling event.

-King closed the meet with a score of 89.21 in the team event while Oregon scored 97.05 to take the meet 278.800-257.260 and advance.

UP NEXT

-For the first time in school history, King qualified two events for the NCATA Event Finals. King’s pyramid heat 1 and heat three will compete in the event finals on Saturday.