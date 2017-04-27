Johnson City man, woman arrested on drug charges appear in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man and woman arrested on drug charges Wednesday after police blasted their way in their home appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Richard Jenny and Melissa Furguson, after law enforcement used explosives to get into the house.

According to court documents, officers found on Jenny a leather necklace with a leather pouch on it and inside a glass tube that contained crystal meth. They found on Furguson a plastic bag containing crystal meth.

The documents also state officers found various drug paraphernalia items inside, as well as a loaded pistol in the same room as Jenny.

Last month, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Jenny on charges stemming from an incident earlier this year, when he allegedly pulled a weapon on Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers. Jenny was shot during that incident that shut down Interstate 26 for hours.

Both Jenny and Furguson are set to appear in court May 3.

