Johnson City man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A 69-year-old Johnson City man is facing a charge of aggravated assault after a stabbing Thursday morning at the John Sevier Center located on East Market Street.

Police said they determined the victim had reportedly been in a fight with Carl Dixon. Dixon allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen and arm.

The victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The victim is now listed in stable condition.

Dixon and reportedly a witness were found and taken to the Johnson City Police Department.

Thursday morning, Dixon was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.