IRS, postal inspectors raid offices of televangelist Benny Hinn

Benny Hinn prays during a service at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu on Jan. 11, 2002. His crusades around the world draw thousands who hope the diminutive minister will zap them with power absorbed from the graves of dead faith healers. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) – Federal agents descended on the North Texas headquarters of television evangelist Benny Hinn and took boxes out of the offices.

The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hinn’s headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to Hinn’s website, he was in Paris.

Lisa Slimak, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Dallas, said she was unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. A message sent to Bennie Hinn Ministries went unanswered.

Hinn was one of six television evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee in 2007. Three years later, the six were cleared of any wrongdoing.

