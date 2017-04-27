Hawkins Co. Budget Committee holds first meeting to discuss deficit

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County budget committee held its first budget meeting today, looking to tackle a significant budget deficit.

The county’s revenue for the new budget year is estimated to be around $14.9 million but their estimated expenditures are around $17 million.

Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan said the committee is faced with decisions of what to cut from the budget to eliminate that gap.

“Without new revenue we are going to have to make cuts,” Vaughan said. “There will have to be cuts.”

Vaughan assured people from Hawkins County that he and the other commissioners were working hard for the best interests of the whole county.

“I want the people of Hawkins County to know that all the commissioners here are wanting to work together to be good stewards of their money,” Vaughan said.

He emphasized that while there will be cuts they hope to avoid cutting from items involving public safety.

“Your fire departments, EMS, rescue squads, things that are essential to Hawkins County, we really don’t want to touch those,” Vaughan said.

The committee will work first to find what cuts they can make, and then consider proposing alternative revenue sources like a wheel tax or a property tax if necessary.

