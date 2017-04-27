ETSU Mimi Dome hosting the Area 3 Special Olympics

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – The Mini Dome on the ETSU campus will be filled with hundreds of athletes giving it their all over the next two days.

The annual Area 3 Special Olympic Track and Field Events will be going on Thursday and Friday in the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center with nearly 500 athletes participating. Around 300 ages 8 – 21 competed in events on Thursday and over 150 age 22 and over will participate on Friday.

“This is our annual track and field event, we’ve got our walk races, we’ve got 50 meter dashes, 100 meter dashes, 200 and 400 as well, we’ve also got the softball throw, the tennis ball throw and our standing long jump.”, Co-Director Rachel Keller said.

Opening Ceremonies on both days will include a Parade of Athletes. The color guard will present the colors and all will unite in the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, singing The National Anthem and invocation. All athletes will be led in the recital of the Special Olympics Oath: Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

“This is always an exciting event for not only the athletes, but really everybody involved, from the management teams to volunteers,, people in the community. It’s just a really exciting and fun filled event,”, Keller said, “It’s always a good time, the energy is always really high, and it’s just a great event.”

Several of the competitors will be going to Nashville next month to compete in the state summer games. All family, friends, and the public to come out and support these athletes on such an uplifting and exciting day for athletes, coaches, parents, and volunteers alike.

For more information, please contact the Special Olympics office at 1-888-915-7227. You can also follow or message them on their Facebook page, Area 3 Special Olympics, or their Twitter feed @Area3SpclOlympc.

