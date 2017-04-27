Daniel Boone student wins 2017 1st Congressional Art Contest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A local student won and art contest with a pencil drawing self-portrait.

Daniel Boone’s Chloe Cox was awarded the First Place in the 2017 First Congressional Art Contest at Tusculum College on April 24.

Her work will be professionally framed and will be on exhibit in the tunnel between the United States Capitol and the on the Cannon House Office Building next year.

There will be a reception ceremony for the artwork in early June.

Daniel Boone was also represented by the art entries from Jessica Beaver, Brooke Beaver, Izabel Avila, Maison Harwell and Natalie Chandler.

Daniel Boone Art Teacher Robb Houser was also recognized as the First Congressional District Art Teacher of the Year for the fifth time.