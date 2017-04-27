Congressman Phil Roe says President Trump was ‘disturbed’ to hear of Jonesborough woman’s death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Congressman Phil Roe of Tennessee’s First District said President Donald Trump found a deadly Jonesborough crash disturbing.

A man who police believe is an illegal immigrant, faces serious charges for that crash.

The crash happened last month on Conklin Road. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said Alan Mogollon-Anaya was drunk the day his vehicle crashed into Shirra Branum’s car.

She was killed and her nine-year-old son and the suspect’s three children were hurt.

Investigators told News Channel 11 this was Mogollon-Anaya’s 4th DUI charge. He was taken to the hospital after the crash and on April 4, investigators received blood alcohol results that showed he was driving drunk but by the time investigators began searching for him he was gone. The sheriff’s office said he is not a legal resident of the U.S.

Wednesday, The Department of Homeland security unveiled its new office, The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement or “VOICE.” It’s designed to give resources and information to help American victims of immigrant crimes and it will keep victims informed of the immigration proceedings of suspects.

Congressman Phil Roe hopes this resource can help Branum’s family.

The day after Shirra Branum’s grieving family spoke up at Congressman Phil Roe’s town hall last week, he arrived at the White House to sign a Veterans Choice Bill but he ended up taking their story with him.

“They gave me the newspaper with all of the stories and I told them I would leave this at the White House,” Congressman Roe said.

Roe said he shared their story with President Trump’s staff, his daughter Ivanka and he was then invited into the Oval Office.

“During that visit I explained to him that I thought a lot of his policies on immigration were right and talked to them about what had happened to this family. He was disturbed and his staff was disturbed that this could have happened,” Congressman Roe said.

In Wednesday’s unveiling of the Trump administration’s new office, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said for the first time people victimized by illegal aliens will have a voice of their own.

“All crime is terrible but these victims represented here are unique and they’re all too often ignored,” Kelly said.

Congressman Roe thinks Branum’s family is the perfect fit for the program.

The Branum family tells News Channel 11 they hope to use those resources and they’re glad the President now knows their daughter’s story.

If you see Alan Mogollon-Anaya, call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.

