Carter County father, son likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a father and son.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said deputies responded to a home on in the 100 block of Norman Jones Road on Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m.

He said deputies found the bodies of two men inside the home.

Sheriff Lunceford identified the men as 50-year-old Davide Ayers and his father 71-year-old Floyd Ayers.

Autopsies are currently being performed at Quillen Center to find out a cause of death for the two men, but investigators believe carbon-monoxide poisoning likely killed the men.

The sheriff’s office reports at the time the men were found dead they were reportedly operating a gas generator for electricity for the house.

Investigators said they were no signs of foul play or forced entry at the home.