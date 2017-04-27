Appalachian antique farm and tractor show now underway through Sunday

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Do you love crafts, quilts, tractors and antiques? Young and old from all over the region are invited to take part in 24th Annual Appalachian Antique Farm and Tractor Show at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

The event is currently underway until Sunday afternoon. It’s said that folks from as far as Florida and Texas travel to attend the show.

Gates opens Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m each day and will remain open with lots of activities until dark. But on Sunday festivities will close at 3:00 p.m.

The show features lawn and garden tractors and model engines.

The farm show includes the following activities:

Craft and antique flea market (more than 100 vendors)

Lawnmower Pull

Parade of Power

Food vendors

Demonstrations

Quilt Show

Skillet Throw

Wrench Toss

Covered Dish Dinner and Barn Dance

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Race

Pig Races and more

Admission is $5.00 and kids 12 and under are free. For more information check out http:///www.tsapa.com.

The Appalachian Fairgrounds is located at 100 Lakeview Street in Gray, TN.

Food City is the main sponsor for the event.