Accepting aplications for the 12th annual Tillinghast Golf Invitational

JOHNSON CITY —  One of the areas top golf tournaments is now taking applications to play in their event.
The 12th annual Tillinghast Invitational will take place June 3rd and 4th at the Johnson City Country Club.
The 36 hole stroke play event is open to all amateur golfers who have a current official USGA handicap index.

“We always have a really competitive field and you know a lot of our champions have been repeat champions so they have kind of learned their way around the golf course here a lot word of mouth so I think that’s a big plus why people come back.”

Entry fee is 135.00 which includes 2 rounds of golf, lunch both days of competition, a practice round, flight prizes and your family members will have full use of the country club facilities. Contact the country club for more details.

