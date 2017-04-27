8th annual BUDS Prom give students with special needs a unique dance experience

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Its become a tradition now in its 8th year, the annual “BUDS Prom” took place Thursday morning at the Allendale Mansion bringing together students in the Dobyns-Bennett LifeSkills program and their buds or Buddies Understanding Different Students or an end of the year bash unlike any other.

The BUDS program gives students with special needs like Katie Siddons an alternative prom packed with fun, food, and dancing.

Katie has been a buddy in the BUDS program since her freshman year. Her buddy Callie Maggard has been part of the program since middle school.

Callie is hoping to one day work with people and being part of the program is beneficial, not just for her but to her buddies as well.

“Bonding with these kids is probably the best part of my day,” Callie Maggard said.

The Rotary Club of Kingsport downtown sponsors the event each year. Club president Milton Carter says energy and time spent is all worth it.

“It is about giving back to the community, its about giving back to the area so we are excited that we can do this,” Carter said.

Excited to continue what is becoming a lasting tradition for senior’s in the LifeSkills program, giving them an opportunity to enjoy prom with their buds by their side.

